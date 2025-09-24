x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning

Published on September 24, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning

The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 offered a visual treat and the film will head for a record release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English languages. The entire post-production work along with the dubbing works are concluded and the team is now focused on the promotions. Rishab Shetty directed the film and he is the lead actor in Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor along with his team will promote the film for the next few days. The makers are making sure that the film will have the biggest ever release. Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in 7000 screens across the globe.

It has been a trend for biggies to put the post-production work pending till the last minute due to which the content delivery is delayed. This disrupts the openings and the premiere show numbers. But the team of Kantara: Chapter 1 made sure that the final content is locked and it will be delivered in advance. The team will now focus completely on the promotions. Hombale Films have picked up the right distributors in all the languages. The trailer brought the needed buzz for the film and Kantara: Chapter 1 will open on a super strong note. The Dasara holiday season will be a huge advantage for the film.

Next AP Govt. plans to set up Universities in all districts Previous Mirai team takes a brave decision
else

TRENDING

image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break
image
Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning

Latest

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions