Kantara: Chapter 1 Release: Perfect Planning

The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 offered a visual treat and the film will head for a record release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English languages. The entire post-production work along with the dubbing works are concluded and the team is now focused on the promotions. Rishab Shetty directed the film and he is the lead actor in Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor along with his team will promote the film for the next few days. The makers are making sure that the film will have the biggest ever release. Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in 7000 screens across the globe.

It has been a trend for biggies to put the post-production work pending till the last minute due to which the content delivery is delayed. This disrupts the openings and the premiere show numbers. But the team of Kantara: Chapter 1 made sure that the final content is locked and it will be delivered in advance. The team will now focus completely on the promotions. Hombale Films have picked up the right distributors in all the languages. The trailer brought the needed buzz for the film and Kantara: Chapter 1 will open on a super strong note. The Dasara holiday season will be a huge advantage for the film.