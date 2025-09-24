AP Govt. plans to set up Universities in all districts

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Education Minister Nara Lokesh is on a mission mode to create employment opportunities in different sectors and to bring several reforms in the education sector through aggressive policies. Besides pitching Andhra Pradesh as the next IT hub of the country, Lokesh is making moves to streamline the education system in the state during the current tenure of NDA government.

During the ongoing assembly sessions in Amaravati, Nara Lokesh informed the house that the government is in plans to set up one private and one government run university in every district of Andhra Pradesh. He made this revelation during the question hour on the fifth day of the sessions this Wednesday morning. He also reiterated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants to establish one more university in Chittoor district very soon.

Answering a question put forth by Gurajala MLA Jagan Mohan, Lokesh replied that the government will put all efforts to develop the Dravidian University in Chittoor because it is the only language based university in the state. He also asserted that the government will set up one junior college in every mandal throughout the state and also vowed to transform government run colleges on par with the private colleges.

Lokesh further pointed that the present government is implementing ‘One Class One Teacher ‘ policy in 9600 primary schools across the state like no where in the entire country. He clarified that more reforms will be brought to bring a revolution in the education system.