Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Not a single Telugu actor has scored back-to-back blockbusters in the recent years. Teja Sajja has spent ample time on Mirai after he scored a super hit with HanuMan. The actor spent more than a month promoting the film on all the platforms. The actor is currently in the USA for the last leg of promotions. Teja Sajja has Zombie Reddy 2 lined up and the shoot commences next year. Teja Sajja will take a break and he wanted the shoot to start next year after an extensive pre-production work.

He is not in a hurry to cash the success and he is extra cautious about his upcoming films. The actor is demanding a double digit remuneration and People Media Factory is not much bothered to pay him the quoted money after Mirai ended up as a blockbuster. For now, Teja Sajja will take a long break but he will closely monitor the pre-production work of Zombie Reddy. He is also in talks with Prasanth Varma for Jai Hanuman and the shoot commences next year.