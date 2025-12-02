x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Published on December 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Roshan Kanakala joined forces with director Sandeep Raj for a love and action drama Mowgli 2025 produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. The makers steadily built excitement with promos. Today, they launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

Mowgli 2025 is the tale of a man’s desperate fight for love. Mowgli’s world revolves around his deaf-and-mute girlfriend. His journey turns violent when he faces two forces- an opportunistic filmmaker exploiting her vulnerability and a vicious cop driven by dark obsession.

Penned by Sandeep Raj, the story that blends love, pain, and fury into one emotionally charged narrative. Director Sandeep Raj imbues this story with a mythic echo, drawing on Ramayana-like undertones while keeping the emotions contemporary.

Roshan Kanakala delivers a performance defined by grit and intensity, while Sakkshi Mhadolkar is impressive. Bandi Saroj Kumar plays the arduous antagonist with distressing conviction.

With stunning cinematography by Rama Maruti M and Kaala Bhairava’s immersive score, Mowgli 2025 promises an experience that’s both heartfelt and haunting. The production values of People Media Factory are solid.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 12, and its trailer has already generated significant excitement ahead of the release.

Next Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes Previous GST 2.0 Impact Begins to Show in Andhra Pradesh Revenues
else

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Latest

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Most Read

image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
GST 2.0 Impact Begins to Show in Andhra Pradesh Revenues
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look