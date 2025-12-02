Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Roshan Kanakala joined forces with director Sandeep Raj for a love and action drama Mowgli 2025 produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. The makers steadily built excitement with promos. Today, they launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

Mowgli 2025 is the tale of a man’s desperate fight for love. Mowgli’s world revolves around his deaf-and-mute girlfriend. His journey turns violent when he faces two forces- an opportunistic filmmaker exploiting her vulnerability and a vicious cop driven by dark obsession.

Penned by Sandeep Raj, the story that blends love, pain, and fury into one emotionally charged narrative. Director Sandeep Raj imbues this story with a mythic echo, drawing on Ramayana-like undertones while keeping the emotions contemporary.

Roshan Kanakala delivers a performance defined by grit and intensity, while Sakkshi Mhadolkar is impressive. Bandi Saroj Kumar plays the arduous antagonist with distressing conviction.

With stunning cinematography by Rama Maruti M and Kaala Bhairava’s immersive score, Mowgli 2025 promises an experience that’s both heartfelt and haunting. The production values of People Media Factory are solid.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 12, and its trailer has already generated significant excitement ahead of the release.