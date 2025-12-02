x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Gone are the days when audience used to rush to theatres to watch every film of young and top actors of Telugu cinema. They are quite choosy and are waiting for the content of the next release of the actor. Even the fans are not in a hurry and they are not in a rush. Most of the audience are also keeping a track of the past debacles and they are not much interested to watch their recent films in theatres if the actor has delivered a series of duds.

The openings of their recent films are impacted because of the disasters the actors have delivered. Most of the young actors have suffered badly because of their past blunders. The driving force to theatres is the past success and the songs, trailers of their recent films. The stardom is no longer a driving force for the audience. The openings of the recent films of actors like Sharwanand, Ram, Nithiin, Varun Tej and others have seen a huge decline and this is because of their past film debacles. All the actors have to be extra-cautious so that their past mistakes will not impact the business and openings of their upcoming projects.

Next NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning? Previous Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury
else

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Latest

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Most Read

image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
GST 2.0 Impact Begins to Show in Andhra Pradesh Revenues
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look