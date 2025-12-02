Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Gone are the days when audience used to rush to theatres to watch every film of young and top actors of Telugu cinema. They are quite choosy and are waiting for the content of the next release of the actor. Even the fans are not in a hurry and they are not in a rush. Most of the audience are also keeping a track of the past debacles and they are not much interested to watch their recent films in theatres if the actor has delivered a series of duds.

The openings of their recent films are impacted because of the disasters the actors have delivered. Most of the young actors have suffered badly because of their past blunders. The driving force to theatres is the past success and the songs, trailers of their recent films. The stardom is no longer a driving force for the audience. The openings of the recent films of actors like Sharwanand, Ram, Nithiin, Varun Tej and others have seen a huge decline and this is because of their past film debacles. All the actors have to be extra-cautious so that their past mistakes will not impact the business and openings of their upcoming projects.