Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay Review

A week after the release of Vishnu Vinyasam, Sree Vishnu’s next film Mrithyunjay released today. The film directed by Hussain Sha Kiran is a thriller. Reba Monica John is the leading lady and Sree Vishnu who is the King of Entertainment has taken up a crime thriller. Here is the review of Mrithyunjay:

Story:

Jai (Sree Vishnu) works for a newspaper in the ads department and his job is to market the newspaper and bring ads for the newspaper. He has to get Obituary ads for the newspaper and he convinces the families of the deceased to post ads. He dreams of turning a Crime Reporter though he works for a newspaper for his earnings. Two deaths in the city turn suspicious and there are similar traces. The cops present them as suicides and Jai starts investigating the facts. The rest of Mrithyunjay is all about the shocking facts he unfolds and how he solves the murders that form the story of the film.

Analysis:

Hussain Sha Kiran is the director of this film and he has been closely associated with top director Sukumar in his writing team for years. He picks up an interesting pattern to narrate Mrithyunjay instead of taking a commercial path. The entire film is all about the hunt for the killer behind the crimes and the director narrated Mrithyunjay without any deviations. The characterization of the lead actor is fresh and it is well designed. Jai’s efforts to find out the real facts behind the twin murders are not convincing and gripping.

Jai finding the clues from a beggar brings the feel of a convincing writing. The next episodes are impressive and the interval episode is decent. The episodes of Jai and the antagonist are well narrated. The climax takes a huge cinematic liberty after the faceoff between Jai and the antagonist. Soon, the trick used by Jai is impressive. The film reminds us of Dhruva movie at times. Some times, the audience will also feel that Mrithyunjay is close to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Pasivadi Pranam.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu is decent and he has delivered a subtle performance and his role is intense without any entertaining shades. He also worked on his looks and he was well fit as Jai in Mrithyunjay. Reba Monika John plays a cop’s role and her role is not a regular one. Aryan, the lead antagonist has done his part well and his screen presence is apt for his role. Racha Ravi and Sudharshan too gets different roles and they delivered their best.

Kala Bhairava’s background score is one of the major highlights of the film. The cinematography work is decent and the lighting matches the characterizations of the lead actor and the lead antagonist. The editing work is good and the film has a runtime of just two hours. Hussain Sha Kiran takes up the Malayalam pattern of narration and the film is impressive at times. But from the protege of Sukumar, the audience will be expecting more moments with mind games and thrills. This goes missing in Mrithyunjay. On the whole, Mrithyunjay is a decent attempt if given a watch with low expectations. Mrithyunjay makes a decent one time watch.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5