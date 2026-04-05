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Home > Movie News

Mysaa Poster: Rashmika’s Unshaken Resolve

Published on April 5, 2026 by nymisha

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Mysaa Poster: Rashmika’s Unshaken Resolve

Mysaa Poster: Rashmika’s Unshaken Resolve

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the team of Mysaa unveiled a powerful new poster that instantly grabs attention. The image captures Rashmika in a raw, battle-scarred avatar, with her face streaked with blood, yet her expression burning with unshaken resolve.

The poster highlights the brutal reality her character has endured- gashes across her nose and forehead, soot masking her skin, and eyes that reflect both fury and survival. It’s a striking portrayal that reinforces the film’s gritty tone.

Rashmika steps into the role of a Gond woman in this female-driven action drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. Mysaa is being produced under the Unformula Films banner, with Shreyaas P Krishna cranking the camera and Jakes Bejoy composing the score.

Being mounted at Pan India level, Mysaa is currently in production.

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