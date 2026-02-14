Nagabandham Teaser Preview: Media’s Standing Ovation

The team of Nagabandham held a special media preview of the teaser at Prasad’s Multiplex PCX Screen today. The teaser impressed everyone who attended the screening and created strong buzz ahead of the official release.

Superstar Mahesh Babu will officially launch the teaser tomorrow on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. But the media got an early look, and their reaction was extremely positive.

Director Abhishek Nama’s vision is clear from the very beginning, showcasing his exceptional taking. The teaser opens with powerful visuals and a grand mythological setup that immediately grabs attention. Many journalists said the scale was much bigger than they expected. Hero Virat Karrna’s unbelievable transformation, and Lord Shiva look received loud appreciation.

The biggest surprise for the media was the quality of VFX. They said the teaser had many CGI shots, all created with great detail and high technical standards. The visuals, sound design and overall presentation felt international.

Producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy have clearly mounted the film on a large scale. The production values stood out as one of the strongest elements.

At the end of the screening, the media gave a standing ovation and clapped for the teaser, a rare and genuine reaction. After the official release tomorrow, the teaser is set to become a major talking point.