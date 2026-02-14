x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27: Sector-wise Allocations and Growth Focus

Published on February 14, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Godari Gattupaina OMG Song: Energetic Break-up Song
image
SS Rajamouli ready with his Hollywood Plans
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27: Sector-wise Allocations and Growth Focus
image
Nagabandham Teaser Preview: Media’s Standing Ovation
image
Liquor Transport Scam in Andhra Pradesh Raises Bigger Questions

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27: Sector-wise Allocations and Growth Focus

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled a ₹3,32,205 crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, placing strong emphasis on welfare, infrastructure, agriculture, and regional economic expansion. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented the budget in the Assembly, describing it as a roadmap for balanced development despite fiscal pressures.

Overall Financial Structure

The total outlay stands at ₹3,32,205 crore. Revenue expenditure accounts for ₹2,56,143 crore while capital expenditure is ₹53,915 crore. The revenue deficit is estimated at ₹22,002 crore and the fiscal deficit at ₹75,868 crore.

Capital and Infrastructure Development

₹6,000 crore has been allocated for the construction of Amaravati as the state capital. The Polavaram irrigation project has received ₹6,105 crore. Major irrigation projects have been allotted a total of ₹9,906 crore. Roads, ports, and airports have been given ₹13,546 crore. The power sector has been allocated ₹13,934 crore. Industries will receive ₹3,161 crore. Housing has been provided with ₹5,451 crore.

The government has also announced ₹28,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati have been identified as key growth engines. Rayalaseema is being positioned as a Global Horticulture Hub with the expansion of the horticulture area to 14.41 lakh hectares by 2030.

Welfare and Social Security

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh oversee major welfare-linked departments, and their sectors have received substantial allocations.

NTR Bharosa has been allocated ₹27,719 crore. Thalliki Vandanam has received ₹9,668 crore. Deepam 2.0 has been allotted ₹2,601 crore. Financial assistance to various communities stands at ₹2,320 crore. Sthree Shakti has been given ₹1,420 crore. Subsidy and free power for weaker sections has been allocated ₹600 crore. Welfare for auto drivers stands at ₹450 crore.

Health and Drinking Water

NTR Vaidya Seva has been provided ₹4,000 crore. Jal Jeevan Mission has also been allocated ₹4,000 crore. Swachh Bharat Mission will receive ₹1,037 crore.

Education and Youth Development

Scholarships have been allocated ₹3,836 crore. Samagra Shiksha has been allotted ₹2,946 crore. Higher education will receive ₹2,566 crore. Dokka Seethamma Mid Day Meal Scheme has provided ₹2,161 crore. Skill development has been allocated ₹1,232 crore. PM Schools for Rising India has received ₹707 crore. Youth and sports development has been allotted ₹438 crore.

Agriculture and Farmer Support

Annadata Sukhibhava has been allocated ₹6,600 crore. Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana has been given ₹1,927 crore. Crop insurance has been allotted ₹250 crore. PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana has received ₹190 crore. A price stabilisation fund of ₹500 crore has also been proposed.

The 2026–27 budget reflects a strategy that balances fiscal discipline with social welfare and infrastructure expansion. With targeted investments across sectors, the government aims to strengthen economic stability while pushing Andhra Pradesh toward sustained regional growth.

Next SS Rajamouli ready with his Hollywood Plans Previous Nagabandham Teaser Preview: Media’s Standing Ovation
else

TRENDING

image
Godari Gattupaina OMG Song: Energetic Break-up Song
image
SS Rajamouli ready with his Hollywood Plans
image
Nagabandham Teaser Preview: Media’s Standing Ovation

Latest

image
Godari Gattupaina OMG Song: Energetic Break-up Song
image
SS Rajamouli ready with his Hollywood Plans
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27: Sector-wise Allocations and Growth Focus
image
Nagabandham Teaser Preview: Media’s Standing Ovation
image
Liquor Transport Scam in Andhra Pradesh Raises Bigger Questions

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27: Sector-wise Allocations and Growth Focus
image
Liquor Transport Scam in Andhra Pradesh Raises Bigger Questions
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Agriculture Growth

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions