Nagarjuna responds about his 100th Film

King Nagarjuna played an important role in Brahmastra and the actor is quite happy with the response. During the recent media interaction, Nagarjuna responded about his 100th film which has been in discussion stages from some time. He said that four directors are in talks for this prestigious project and he would announce the details of the film very soon. He said that he is quite careful about his 100th film and Nagarjuna will announce the details of the project at the right time.

There were talks that Mohan Raja is in talks for the project but now Nag revealed that he is holding talks with four directors. His home banner Annapurna Studios will produce the 100th film of Nagarjuna. He is all set for the release of The Ghost which is announced for October 5th release. Praveen Sattaru is the director of this stylish action thriller.