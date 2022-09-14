Simbu’s out-n-out Action Tale ‘The Life of Muthu’ trailer out!!

Advertisement

Hero Simbu & director Gautham Menon much anticipated Action emotional saga, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ all set for a Grand release in Telugu as ‘The Life Of Muthu’.

While the Prestigious banner Sravanthi Movies is known to release it in TS & AP, Telugu trailer of the same out today.

With an engrossing voice-over by Ramya Krishna, ‘The Life Of Muthu’ Trailer gives a sneak peak into the intense journey of MUTHU filled with action, drama & much more. Visuals are world-class, production values are high and AR Rahman’s music adds life into it.

Starring Siddhi Idnani as female lead, Neeraj Madhav and Radhika Sarathkumar are seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Aimed to release in Telugu & Tamil, Ishari.K. Ganesh is producing it under Vels Film International banner.

Tamil version is releasing in TS & AP as scheduled on Sep 15th while Telugu version is slated to release on Sep 17th.