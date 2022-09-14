Centre to hold AP, TS officials meet on Sept 27

The Central government had convened a joint meeting of the chief secretaries of the two states in Delhi on September 27. The Union Home Secretary would chair the meeting in which senior officials of the revenue, finance, agriculture, railways, food, health and family welfare.

The meeting is primarily to discuss and resolve the issues of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. This would include division of the state and the Central institutions listed in the IX and X Schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The Central government had sent communication to the chief secretaries of the two states asking them to come for the meeting and represent their issues. The meeting is scheduled to take up key issues of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, after eight years of bifurcation.

The interesting point is that the meeting also has the issue of the capital city development for Andhra Pradesh and its connectivity through the rapid rail system, as proposed in the Reorganisation Act.

While the previous TDP government had planned to develop a centralised capital at Amaravati and requested the Centre to finance it, the present YSR Congress government had proposed three capitals in a decentralised plan.

As the issue of financing the capital is listed in the agenda of the meeting, it is to be seen how the Andhra Pradesh government would respond.