God Father Producers feeling the Stress

It may be a bitter truth but the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi titled God Father is lacking minimum buzz. The released teaser and the promotional content failed to generate any interest in the film. The film is made on a big budget and Chiranjeevi’s remuneration holds the lion’s share of the film. With the film struggling for buzz, the makers are yet to seal the theatrical deals. None of the distributors are ready to take the risk however they are ready to distribute the film on a recovery basis. There would be no non-refundable deals for the film. The producers will have to take the entire risk.

One reason for this is the low buzz that God Father is carrying. The second reason is the production house Mega Super Good Films which are not active production house of Telugu cinema. NV Prasad and RB Chowdary will have to bear the financial risk of the film. If the film ends up as a hit, it would be good as everyone will be left in profit. If the film flops at the box-office, the financial stress will have to be borne by the producers. Acharya debacle is also impacting God Father.

God Father will have an advantage as it is releasing during the Dasara season. It’s time for the makers to do some aggressive promotions and generate enough buzz on the film. Mohan Raja directed God Father and Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev played the lead roles.