Naveen Polishetty: The Real Star Entertainer

It is not easy for an actor to stay consistent and score back-to-back hits. Young Tollywood actor Naveen Polishetty has scored his fourth hit film in a row with Anaganaga Oka Raju. The actor takes ample time, spends time on the script, involves in all the aspects and works round the clock till the final copy gets locked. His last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released in September 2023. Naveen Polishetty has tested his luck after more than two years and he is receiving wide appreciation for his work.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is the One Man Show of Naveen Polishetty and the actor carries the entire film with his comic timing. Behind the screen, Naveen Polishetty has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. He also kept a close watch on all the technical aspects. He designed himself and delivered one more successful film for the audience. Naveen Polishetty brought the tag ‘Star Entertainer’ with Anaganaga Oka Raju and it is a perfect match for him.

Right from the dialect to the body language, he has taken enough care throughout the film. Anaganaga Oka Raju is the fourth success for Naveen Polishetty in Telugu after Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Jathi Ratnalu and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.