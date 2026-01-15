Itllu Arjuna: Aniesh and Anaswara look captivating

Itllu Arjuna starring Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan impressed everyone with the #NewGuyintheTown promotional campaign and the announcement teaser made a positive impact. Now, the makers have released a special Sankranti Poster.

The poster is designed creatively and in a romantic fashion. We see Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan standing in front of a staircase both of them holding their hand with a partition.

Creatively they represented with hero in the backdrop of day sky and heroine standing in the backdrop of night sky. This showcases the kind of romantic entertainer that the makers are promising a high-end cinematic experience.

The chemistry between the leads is sizzling and well represented, in the poster. Thaman S is composing music and Mahesh Uppala is directing this creative romantic entertainer. Director Venky Kudumula is producing the film and it is scheduled for a huge release in 2026. The shoot of the film is progressing at a break neck speed.