Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA

Published on January 15, 2026 by nymisha

Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for a Mega Family Entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela has been recieving huge positive reception from audiences.

Family audiences are praising the vision of Anil Ravipudi and enjoying the vintage Megastar Chiranjeevi style and swag. In North America.

With record breaking premieres, the movie has already become the highest grossing film on Day 1 for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Anil Ravipudi’s huge reputation among family audiences has enhanced the Mega Storm further in every market.

Looking at the demand, extra shoes have been added in USA in different locations. Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role. Trade analysts are predicting the movie to create even bigger storm during Festival weekend in coming days.

