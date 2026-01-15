Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for a Mega Family Entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela has been recieving huge positive reception from audiences.

Family audiences are praising the vision of Anil Ravipudi and enjoying the vintage Megastar Chiranjeevi style and swag. In North America.

With record breaking premieres, the movie has already become the highest grossing film on Day 1 for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Anil Ravipudi’s huge reputation among family audiences has enhanced the Mega Storm further in every market.

Looking at the demand, extra shoes have been added in USA in different locations. Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role. Trade analysts are predicting the movie to create even bigger storm during Festival weekend in coming days.