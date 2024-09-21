NBK and Venky bond on the Sets

Victory Venkatesh is shooting for his upcoming film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The current schedule is happening in Ramoji Film City without breaks. Leaving everyone in surprise, Nandamuri Balakrishna paid his surprise visit to the sets of the film and spent time with the team. Balakrishna’s last film Bhagavanth Kesari was directed by Anil Ravipudi and they shared a great bonding while working for the film. Venky is one actor who has a great bond with all the actors. Balayya and Venkatesh spent ample time in Ramoji Film City.

The team of Sri Venkateswara Creations released the pictures from the sets. Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 109th film directed by Bobby and the film is in the Sankranthi 2025 race. Surprisingly, Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi film too is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. This untitled film features Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sai Kumar and Rajendra Prasad in other important roles. Bheems is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer.