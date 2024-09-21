Now, Jani Master’s wife in Trouble

The entire Jani Master issue has been the talking point across Tollywood. Sexually assaulting his assistant choreographer from the days she was minor is the allegation and Jani Master is already in the judicial custody. The investigation has to be concluded before the real facts get unfolded. The recent happenings say that Jani Master’s wife too is now in trouble. The victim and the lady choreographer is all set to file a case against Jani Master’s wife Ayesha and others for attacking her at her residence. Ayesha interacted with the media after the news broke out. She was confident that Jani Master would walk out with a clean chit.

Allegations also said that Ayesha knows about the sexual assault of Jani Master which is shocking. The cops have asked Ayesha to attend before the Narsingi police for investigation. Some of them are reaching out to support Jani Master while some of them are supporting the victim. The Telugu Film Chamber tried hard to settle the issue but the lady choreographer approached the Raidurgam police after which the case was transferred to Narsingi cops.