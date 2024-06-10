NBK, Boyapati, 14 Reels Plus BB4: Epic Combo Is Back

By
swathy
-
0

The epic combination is back. Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna will be working again with director Boyapati Sreenu for the 4th time. They completed hat-trick blockbusters in their combination- Simha, Legend, and Akhanda.

There was huge anticipation for the film in their collaboration. Extending birthday wishes to NBK, the makers announced the project BB4 with this striking poster where we can see a chariot wheel, a set of falling comets, a Rudraksha Bracelet, etc.

Boyapati is said to have readied a powerful story to present Balakrishna in a never-before-seen character. Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus will pool resources for the movie to be presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

We need to wait for more information regarding this project!

