Ravi Teja’s 75th Film Updates

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the film is in the last leg of shoot. The release date of the film will be announced soon. Ravi Teja announced his 75th film and it will be directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Bhanu is one of the writers of Sree Vishnu’s super hit film Samajavaragamana and he impressed Ravi Teja with a comic entertainer. Ravi Teja signed the film and the shooting formalities will commence next week in Hyderabad.

The first schedule will take place in the city and it will last for two weeks. Sree Leela is the leading lady in this untitled comic entertainer and Vidhu Ayanna will handle the cinematography work. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Bheems will score the music and other details will be announced by the team officially. Ravi Teja is also in talks with Anudeep KV for an entertainer and the announcement will be made soon.