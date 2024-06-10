One more Bollywood beauty all set to tie the Knot

Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha has no great Bollywood offers while the actress has been busy with web based projects. The actress has been in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal for some time and the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot on June 23rd in Mumbai as per the reports from the Bollywood media circles. The duo has been spotted several times in public but they never made any official statements.

The wedding will be a restricted affair and will have the presence of family members and close friends. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and the sequel for the web series was announced by Netflix recently. The filming starts later this year. Sonakshi met Zaheer Iqbal through Salman Khan and they fell in love later. The duo also acted in a film named Double XL.