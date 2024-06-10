YVS Chowdary’s New Talent Roars

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that veteran director YVS Chowdary is all set to make his comeback after a decade and he will soon introduce Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the grandson of Late Nandamuri Hari Krishna garu and the elder son of Late Nandamuri Janaki Ram garu. On the ocassion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, YVS Chowdary announced the details of his next film that will be produced on New Talent Roars banner. Yalamanchili Geetha, wife of YVS Chowdary will produce this project.

YVS Chowdary revealed that he will introduce a Telugu girl and he will reveal the details about the film very soon. A top music composer will score the music for this untitled youthful entertainer. YVS Chowdary said that he has several NRI well-wishers who will support this project financially. The first look poster of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from YVS Chowdary’s film will be out soon.