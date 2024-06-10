Amaravati to be completed this time!

Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh is all set to be completed this time by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The chief minister does not want to leave any chance to the successive government to plan on shifting the capital from here.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad had visited some important places in Amaravati the other day and instructed the officials to take up jungle clearance. He visited the foundation stone place and instructed the officials to keep the place clean.

He also visited the IAS officers residential complex and the high court building and asked the officials to get the places ready for resuming work. The chief minister is also likely to visit these places once he takes oath and starts the work.

The capital works were stopped in 2019 after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reins. The defeat of Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 general elections came handy for Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop the works. He came up with three capital proposals and suspended all ongoing works in Amaravati.

He proposed Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati as legislative capital and Kurnool as judicial capital. Though the farmers of Amaravati and all opposition parties opposed the move, he went ahead with the plan. He did not resume the work in Amaravati and abandoned every work.

Five years later, Chandrababu Naidu had bounced back to power with a thumping majority. He is all set to complete the project with vengeance. He would make sure that no chief minister in future thinks of shifting the capital from Amaravati.