Ram’s next film Launched Today

Energetic Star Ram is all focused on Double iSmart and the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is expected to hit the screens next month and it is in the last leg of shoot. Ram is yet to announce his next film officially and there are a lot of speculations going on about his upcoming movies. Ram has taken a huge advance from Mythri Movie Makers and the project has been locked recently. P Mahesh Babu, the director of the recent hit film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty impressed Ram with a script.

The film has been launched officially in a grand manner today in a low key affair without any announcement. The makers are expected to make the announcement before the shoot commences. The female lead and the actors, technicians are finalized and the shooting formalities will kick-start in August. This untitled entertainer will hit the screens in summer next year.