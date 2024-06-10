Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna is coming up with a stylish action entertainer in the direction of writer-director Bobby Kolli. In recent years, the actor has been able to reinvent his image on screen with age-appropriate massy roles attaining, “God of Masses” image and NBK109 looks apt to it.

Now, the makers of NBK109 have decided to release a special birthday glimpse from the film on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday. They coined NBK as – Natural Born King and introduced his character as a Monster feared by even Evil. Bobby Kolli, known for his action blockbusters with big stars, has presented NBK at his stylish best and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan has given perfect massy visuals. S Thaman’s background score is once again the highlight of a NBK film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Bobby Deol will be seen playing the antagonist role in the film. More details will be revealed soon.