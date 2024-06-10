Exclusive: Balayya has commitments for Four top Producers

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday and there are several updates about his upcoming and ongoing films. He will next work with Boyapati Sreenu for Akhanda 2 and the film will start rolling soon. There are a lot of ongoing discussions about his upcoming projects and none of the directors are locked. But Balakrishna has commitments for four Tollywood top producers. Balakrishna bonded well with Allu Aravind during the shoot of Unstoppable and the top actor gave his nod for a film. The hunt for the right director is on and an announcement will be made when things are locked.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers produced Veerasimha Reddy featuring Balakrishna in a mass avatar. The production house will work with Balayya once again and the film will be launched next year in a grand manner. A hefty advance was paid for the Nandamuri actor. Top producer Dil Raju has been keen to work with Balayya for a long time but the director and the script are yet to be locked. Things will be finalized soon. Balakrishna is also committed to work with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas and the wait has been on for a long time. Sudhakar Cherukuri too paid a big advance for the veteran actor. Some of these projects will be materialized by the time Balayya completes the shoot of Akhanda 2.