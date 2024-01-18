x
New Controversy sparks at NTR Ghat

New Controversy sparks at NTR Ghat

Marking the death anniversary of legendary personality NTR, the Nandamuri family members paid their respects at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. NTR Jr and Kalyanram paid their respects early this morning and Balakrishna paid his respects later. A lot of banners were displayed by NTR Jr fans around the Ghat and this did not go well with Balakrishna. He instructed that all the banners should be removed and his fans removed all the flexi banners in no time. This made it clear about the differences between Balakrishna and NTR Jr again.

NTR and Kalyanram have been away from the family engagements from the past few months and they did not even visit Nara Chandrababu Naidu after he was released on bail in the Skill Development Scam Case. NTR is tightlipped on the ongoing issue. He resumed the shoot of Devara today in Hyderabad. Kalyanram is currently preparing himself for his next film that will start rolling soon.

