x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Boxoffice

Naa Saami Ranga 4 days Worldwide Collections – Good in AP

Published on January 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Naa Saami Ranga 4 days Worldwide Collections – Good in AP

Naa Saami Ranga 4 days Worldwide Collections

Naa Saami Ranga by the end of its 4th day has collected 10.5 cr share worldwide. The film is doing decent to good business in AP & its poor elsewhere especially in Nizam. ROI & Overseas markets are very poor and thats expected for the film. The film has utilised the Sankranti holidays well in AP though it still had room left to fill the capacities. The film will come down today and it needs to be seen how much the fall will be though it still can be benefitted from the leftovers.

Below are area-wise shares

Area9 days Worldwide Collections4 days Worldwide Collections2 days Worldwide Collections
Nizam2.80 Cr2.26 Cr1.54 Cr
Ceeded2.35 Cr1.90 Cr1.20Cr
UA2.60 Cr1.75 Cr0.84 Cr
Guntur0.97 Cr0.82 Cr0.53 Cr
East1.57 Cr1.16 Cr0.55 Cr
West0.91 Cr0.65 Cr0.37 Cr
Krishna0.93 Cr0.75 Cr0.4 Cr
Nellore0.57 Cr0.46 Cr0.28 Cr
Total12.70 Cr (23.40 Cr Gross)9.75 Cr (15.80 Cr Gross)5.71Cr (8.5 Cr Gross)
ROI0.55 Cr (1.25 Cr gross)0.45 Cr (0.90 Cr gross)0.30 Cr (0.65 Cr gross)
OS0.45 Cr (1.05 Cr Gross)0.3 Cr (0.80 Cr Gross)0.24 Cr (0.60 Cr Gross)
Worldwide13.70 Cr (25.70 Cr Gross)10.5 Cr (17.50 Cr Gross)6.25 Cr (9.95 Cr Gross)
Next New Controversy sparks at NTR Ghat Previous Come, let’s establish Rama Rajyam, Naidu calls people
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Latest

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

Most Read

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree