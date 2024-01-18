Naa Saami Ranga 4 days Worldwide Collections – Good in AP

Naa Saami Ranga by the end of its 4th day has collected 10.5 cr share worldwide. The film is doing decent to good business in AP & its poor elsewhere especially in Nizam. ROI & Overseas markets are very poor and thats expected for the film. The film has utilised the Sankranti holidays well in AP though it still had room left to fill the capacities. The film will come down today and it needs to be seen how much the fall will be though it still can be benefitted from the leftovers.

Below are area-wise shares