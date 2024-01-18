Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona Trailer offers a Visual Feast

Sundeep Kishan and VI Anand are working together again for Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona, a mystic thriller that was delayed. The trailer of Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona is out and the visuals are top notch. The trailer is also packed with thrilling elements and the technical aspects will stand tall. The entire story happens in a village named Bhairava Kona and is about the evils surrounding and their backstories. The cinematography work along with the graphic work are brilliant throughout.

Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona also discusses the missing pages in Garuda Puranam. Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar played the lead roles and Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona has multiple characters. Shekar Chandra scored the music and background score. AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies are the producers. Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona is aimed for February 9th release across the globe.