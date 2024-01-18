Bollywood touch for Suriya’s Kanguva

South Indian top actor Suriya is completely focused on Kanguva, a periodic actioner directed by Siva. The film is aimed for summer 2024 release. The teaser and the promotional content is quite impressive and Kanguva is carrying huge expectations. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in this pan-Indian attempt. The latest update says that Bollywood young actor Kartik Aryan will be seen in a cameo in Kanguva.

Kartik Aryan makes his entry during the climax and his role comes with a twist. For now, things are kept under wraps. Disha Patani is the leading lady in Kanguva and the film is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. UV Creations and Studio Green are the producers of this interesting attempt. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and background score. There are reports that Kanguva will have a sequel and the team also completed shooting 20 percent for the sequel.