Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Jagan Reddy’s election campaign meetings from 25

Published on January 18, 2024 by

Jagan Reddy’s election campaign meetings from 25

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 46.90 crore towards reimbursement of interest for 4,07,323 beneficiaries who have availed housing loans from banks under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu (housing for all). The reimbursement is done twice a year.

Releasing the amount virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the interest reimbursement over and above three percent on the bank loan of Rs 35,000 each helps the beneficiaries pay only 25 paisa interest on housing loans for houses constructed in Jagananna Colonies.

In an unprecedented manner, the government has distributed 31.19 lakh house site pattas to the poor and more than 22 lakh houses are under construction, he said, adding that 8.6 lakh houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries.

As the banks are providing housing loans at 9 to 11 percent interest rates, the government has decided to reimburse interest over and above three per cent to reduce the financial burden of the beneficiaries. So far, it has provided bank loans worth Rs 4500.19 crore to 12.77 lakh beneficiaries.

The government is providing a benefit of Rs 2.7 lakh on construction of each house including a financial assistance of Rs 1.8 lakh, free sand worth Rs 15,000 and discounts worth Rs. 40,000 on supply of cement, steel and metal frames, he said, adding that the property worth of each beneficiary ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh depending on the area.

Some of the beneficiaries also spoke virtually and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing them houses.

Next We will realise NTR's dream of poverty-free society, says Naidu Previous Bollywood touch for Suriya's Kanguva
