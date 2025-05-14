New Release Date locked for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes for his upcoming film titled Kingdom. The expectations are big on this action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film was announced for May 30th release and the release is pushed. The makers announced that the release of the film was pushed due to the recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere. The promotions of the film are kept on hold.

The makers today announced that Kingdom will hit the screens on July 4th. Nithiin’s Thammudu was announced for July 4th release and the film is now out of the race after the arrival of Kingdom. The film has Bhagyashree Borse as the leading lady and top music composer Anirudh is working on the music and background score. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of Kingdom.