Nithiin to commence Two new Films

Young actor Nithiin has been struggling for right success. He had high hopes on Robinhood and the film ended up as a debacle. He will have one more release in summer. Thammudu is hitting the screens on May 9th and the actor will promote the film for the next few weeks. After the release of Thammudu, Nithiin will join the sets of his upcoming film to be directed by Vikram K Kumar. The duo worked together for Ishq in the past and this big-budget attempt will be produced by UV Creations.

Nithiin also gave his nod for Yellamma and the Telangana based rural drama will be directed by Venu Yeldandi. The film rolls in October and the location hunt is currently on. The actors and technicians are currently finalized and Dil Raju is the producer. After wrapping up 2-3 schedules of Vikram Kumar’s film, Nithiin will join the sets of Venu’s film and he will complete them simultaneously. Both these films will release next year.