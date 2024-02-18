x
Operation Valentine: Date Locked For Final Aerial Strike

Published on February 18, 2024

Operation Valentine: Date Locked For Final Aerial Strike

Mega Prince Varun Tej is coming up with his debut Hindi film Operation Valentine. The film is making enough noise and the makers are promoting it aggressively. While the teaser of the movie awestruck one and all for its intense action and emotions, the first two songs also became chartbusters.

Meanwhile, the date is locked for the final aerial strike with the trailer releasing on February 20th. Varun Tej appears in an intense look as an IAF officer in the trailer poster. Perhaps, he alongside his team is in the middle of the war.

Operation Valentine is a patriotic film based on real incidents. The film is about the brave soldiers of the Indian Air Force and the challenges they faced during one of the biggest and most violent aerial attacks.

The film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and co-starring Manushi Chhillar is arriving on March 1st.

