Coming war is between egoistic Jagan and self-respect of people, says Lokesh

Published on February 18, 2024

Coming war is between egoistic Jagan and self-respect of people, says Lokesh

The upcoming battle coming in a couple of months is between egoistic Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the self-respect of the people, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

“How Jagan, who says that the coming election is between the poor and the feudals, can call himself as poor since he has assets worth lakhs of crores, the chappals that he wears are worth Rs 1 lakh, drinks Rs 1,000 worth of water bottle and who owns palaces in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tadepalle, Idupulapaya and Visakhapatnam,” Lokesh asked while addressing a huge public meeting in Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment during his ongoing ‘Sankharavam’. Terming Jagan as a blatant liar, Lokesh felt that the Bharathi Cements which is set up by looting the public money belongs to the people but not to Jagan.

Lokesh feels that the foundations of the palaces owned by Jagan are also laid on highly corrupt money and thus they too belong to the people. “The TDP-Jana Sena government which will be in place in another two months will seize these palaces and hand them over to the public,” Lokesh said.

The Yatra movie produced spending crores of rupees is not being watched even by the YSRCP MLAs, the TDP national general secretary said that and stated that the last journey for the YSRCP MLAs has begun. Jagan has silently grabbed the Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram ports resulting in 10,000 employees of the Krishnapatnam Port losing their jobs. “Lands, hillocks and ports are no exception for these YSRCP leaders to occupy illegally,” he remarked.

The revenue of Jagan through the sand mafia is Rs 3 cr per day and he has looted Rs 5400 cr in these five years, he said, adding that after Jagan came to power the cost of sand has gone so high. Observing that Jagan has affection towards prisoners, he stated that Rs 2,000 each is being paid to the prisoners every month while the BC students are not being paid even the cosmetic charges.

Pointing out that the Videsee Vidya scheme implemented during the TDP regime was revoked by Jagan, he promised to reintroduce all the welfare schemes that were in force during the TDP regime, including the Videsee Vidya, by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government. The prices of all commodities, including the power charges, RTC fare and house tax, have been increased drastically, Lokesh said.

TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, have taken the initiative to announce the Super-Six only after having experienced the real problems being faced by the common man, he said. “I am assuring you all that all the schemes mentioned in this Super-Six will be implemented and I will personally take this responsibility,” he said.

In the name of making Visakhapatnam as the capital city for the State, these YSRCP leaders are grabbing the expensive lands in the city, Lokesh said and pointed out that Jagan has built a palace in Rishi Konda with a whopping Rs 500 cr. “Still he is not staying here while the ruling party leaders like YV Subba Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy, too are active in illegally occupying the costly lands here,” Lokesh said.

Recalling how Chandrababu, as the then chief minister of the State, had come to the rescue of the locals when the Hud Hud cyclone had hit the city, Lokesh mentioned how Visakhapatnam was developed during the TDP regime. Promising the people that the TDP will stand by its promises made to the people, Lokesh called upon the gathering to work for the success of Velagapudi Rama Krishna with a thumping majority.

“Velagapudi does not know what is corruption and he is still using some outdated model phones. Thus, he deserves to be your leader to work for your progress,” Lokesh said. Stating that the coming two months are very crucial, Lokesh called upon the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to be among the people to bring awareness among them. Visakhapatnam (East) should stand on top three in the majority that the combine is going to win, he added.

