Lokesh will soon adopt handloom sector, says Brahmani

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, will adopt the handloom sector once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power after the upcoming elections, said Brahmani, wife of Lokesh in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday toured Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail). Mrs Brahmani accompanied her during her visit and both the women leaders said that Lokesh has taken up a programme to save the handloom sector beyond any political considerations. Wearing a handloom saree during her visit here

Bhuvaneswari made it amply clear to the locals that she respects the handloom sector and the handloom workers.

Brahmani made it clear that she will always extend her full cooperation to her husband, Lokesh, during his endeavor to bring the past glory to the handloom sector. She visited the latest weaving machines and the handloom dyeing shed at Atmakur and inquired from the weavers about their problems that they are facing.

When they said that they are getting some health issues during the dyeing process, Brahmani said that soon a permanent solution will be found to their problems. Bharhmani also made it clear that proper prices will be offered for their products soon as Lokesh will be adopting the whole sector and measures will be taken to ensure that there are no middlemen for marketing their products.

Brahmani also visited the Sri Sakthi training center launched by Lokesh and those who are managing the centre briefed her that already thousands of persons have undergone training at the centre in 47 batches. She praised the efforts of those who are heading the centre and termed it as a great effort.