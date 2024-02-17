Jagan’s politics filled with corruption, black money, says Naidu

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is resorting to politics with the black money earned through corruption and illegal activities, remarked TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Addressing an immense gathering at a public meeting at Inkollu of Parchur Assembly segment in Bapatla district as part of the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ programme, Chandrababu Naidu felt that the countdown for Mr Jagan has already begun. Stating that Jagan has totally polluted politics, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that just after 52 days, the TDP-Jana Sena government will be in place.

Maintaining that Jagan is not getting even candidates to contest the polls, the TDP supremo stated that now his slogan is ‘Why not Pulivendula’. Chandrababu Naidu told Jagan not to resort to cheap politics but learn to do it in an ethical and dignified manner.

The former chief minister advised the police officials to strictly follow the rules and if they try to violate the law they will have to face the consequences. “If you carry this Government which is on its way out you will have to pay the price,” he said. Pointing out that the police officials tried to create obstructions to the TDP meeting, he asked the local District Superintendent of Police (SP) as to how he can create such obstacles without going into what is mentioned in the notice. “We are strictly following the norms and if anyone tries to cause such obstacles we will not spare them,” he said.

Observing that the people are ready to send Jagan home, Chandrababu Naidu said that the victory of the TDP-Jana Sena is already confirmed much before the polls. Noting that the local YSRCP leaders are harassing the granite businessmen in Parchur Assembly segment, Chandrababu Naidu said that even the officials of the Mining department have joined hands with the YSRCP leaders to threaten these businessmen.

Addanki MLA, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, is imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 cr, the TDP supremo said that he and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, too are the victims of this YSRCP Government. The RTC and the power charges have been hiked as Jagan has been pressing the button, he remarked and said that taxes are being imposed even on water and property. Why Jagan not pressing the button for job calendar and total prohibition, he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu feels that behind every scheme that Jagan introduces there is a scam. “I have never seen in my political life such robbery of the State,” he said. Maintaining that the YSRCP leaders are now giving a new slogan on the fourth capital, the TDP supremo asked how Jagan, who on record admitted on the floor of the Assembly that Amaravati is to be the capital, can take the three capitals slogan. “Now these YSRCP leaders are saying Hyderabad as the fourth capital,” he added.

Regretting that the YSRCP Government has stalled the development of Amaravati, he said that the result is that the youth lost employment opportunities. “Had Amaravati been completed the condition of the State would have been totally different,” he felt.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he had differed with the BJP earlier only in the interest of the people and the State and stated that Jagan’s present condition is that he is not in a position to accept the assistance even if the Centre comes forward to extend it. Why Jagan is remaining silent on the special category status issue to the State, Chandrababu Naidu asked.