AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Home > Politics

Ram Mandir Trust seeks TTD’s technical support in Queue management

Published on February 17, 2024 by

Ram Mandir Trust seeks TTD’s technical support in Queue management

The officials of TTD informed the representatives of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust about regularization of devotee traffic, queue line management system etc.

The officials team led by TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting in the Conference Hall on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees’ influx and the management of queue lines.

The TTD officials reached Ayodhya on Saturday as per the invitation of the trust. On this occasion, the TTD EO was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to provide a satisfactory darshan to the devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram.

The TTD engineering officials have made several suggestions regarding the management of queue lines. Later, the TTD officials were given darshan of Lord Balarama and presented with offerings.

Representatives of Ayodhya Trust Dr Anil Mishra, Gopal G, Jagadish Offley, Girish Sahasra Bhojani, Raghavulu, national secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, DSN Murthy, Technical Adviser of TTD G Ramachandra Reddy, SE-2 Jagadishwar Reddy, Deputy EEs Babu, Nagaraj and others participated.

Next Jagan’s politics filled with corruption, black money, says Naidu Previous Chargesheet against Naidu in Fibernet case is baseless, says Pattabhi
