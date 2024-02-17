Ram Mandir Trust seeks TTD’s technical support in Queue management

The officials of TTD informed the representatives of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust about regularization of devotee traffic, queue line management system etc.

The officials team led by TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting in the Conference Hall on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees’ influx and the management of queue lines.

The TTD officials reached Ayodhya on Saturday as per the invitation of the trust. On this occasion, the TTD EO was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to provide a satisfactory darshan to the devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram.

The TTD engineering officials have made several suggestions regarding the management of queue lines. Later, the TTD officials were given darshan of Lord Balarama and presented with offerings.

Representatives of Ayodhya Trust Dr Anil Mishra, Gopal G, Jagadish Offley, Girish Sahasra Bhojani, Raghavulu, national secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, DSN Murthy, Technical Adviser of TTD G Ramachandra Reddy, SE-2 Jagadishwar Reddy, Deputy EEs Babu, Nagaraj and others participated.