Chargesheet against Naidu in Fibernet case is baseless, says Pattabhi

Chargesheet against Naidu in Fibernet case is baseless, says Pattabhi

Terming the chargesheet and the FIRs against former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrabbau Naidu, in the Fibernet case as baseless, TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Saturday said that Chandrababu Naidu is an honest and non-corrupt politician in the State.

In a video message, Pattabhiram said that AP Fibernet project which was once a role model for the whole nation has unfortunately fallen victim to the political vendetta of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. The fiber optic cable network was laid for 24,000 km across the State reaching every nook and corner of the State connecting every village during Chandrababu Naidu regime with a nominal budget of Rs 330 cr.

The initial estimates of this project by PWC were Rs 5,500 cr but Chandrababu Naidu with his innovative idea using the existing electrical poles has saved an amount of Rs 5,000 cr to the exchequer, Pattabhi said. On this project in which Chandrababu Naidu has saved Rs 5,000 cr, baseless allegations are being made against him by Jagan, which is ridiculous, he felt.

Stating that the project has connected one million homes in the State and is generating Rs 10 cr revenue per month till today, which is lauded by none other than Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he said that the Chief Minister is levelling baseless charges against Chandrababu Naidu. “Modi in one of the Cabinet meetings has said that the Andhra Pradesh model should be replicated across the country,” he said.

Terming the AP Fibernet project as a role model for digital India, Pattabhi said that the then Telecom secretary, J S Deepak, when he visited Visakhapatnam termed the AP Fibernet project as the best and economic model after studying it. The project which was appreciated by the Prime Minister and the Telecom secretary and is known as a role model for the entire nation, Jagan now shamelessly levelling baseless allegations, the TDP spokesman said.

“Can you deny the fact that 24,000 km of cable network is laid and one million homes are connected raising a revenue of Rs 10 cr per month,” Pattabhi asked Jagan. If the money is swindled how this project can be completed, Pattabhi said and stated that all these are facts.

“Just because you have looted more than Rs 6 lakh cr in the past five years, including Rs 1 lakh cr in liquor and Rs 50,000 cr in sand you cannot feel that all others are like you,” Pattabhi maintained. All the efforts of Jagan to tarnish the image of Chandrababu Naidu will be in vain as people are not going to believe the words of Jagan, he said.

Terming it as an election stunt, Pattabhiram said that Chandrababu Naidu is the most honest and non-corrupt politician in the State who never resorts to corruption.

