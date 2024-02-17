It’s TDP which transformed Vizag as City of Destiny, says Lokesh

Visakhapatnam which was once known as the economic capital of Andhra Pradesh and the city has been transformed as City of Destiny during the TDP regime, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam was the job capital of India during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime but now it turned into ganja capital, said Mr Lokesh while addressing a public meeting at Vepagunta in Pendurthy Assembly segment of Visakhapatnam district during his ‘Sankharavam’ programme. Vizag was the most happening city when the TDP was ruling the State but now it has become the most miserable city, Lokesh stated.

When Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister of the State, he strived hard to set up several Information technology companies in this city and also units established by the Adanis like Adani Data Centre and AM Teaser which manufactures medical devices after the YSRCP came to power the local leaders are focussing only on encroaching lands, kidnaps and looting besides illegally occupying the tanks, Lokesh said. Before the 2019 elections, the YSRCP leaders trumpeted on Nava Ratnas but after coming to power they made it as Nava Mosalu (nine defrauds), he remarked.

Recalling the recent call given by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, for his party workers asking them to get ready to fold their shirts, Lokesh said “When I said that my party activists are also getting ready for folding the chairs, a Minister in the State Cabinet, Ambati Rambabu, said that it is not chair but a throne. I am now telling you that our people are ready to dethrone Jagan,” he remarked.

Stating that Jagan has not implemented even a single promise made to the people like granting of monthly pension for SC, ST, BC and minority women after they cross 45 years of age, and announcing job calendar every year and filling of all vacant posts in different government wings, Lokesh said that learning about the problems being faced by different sections the TDP supremo, Chandrababu, has announced the Super-Six. The Super-Six has been announced to chase out the psycho rule, to solve the problems being faced by women, he said.

Observing that Jagan is making a mockery of the Super-Six, Lokesh said that the Almighty has already made the draft ready for dethroning Jagan. The YSRCP is not getting even candidates to contest the polls and this clearly indicates the future of this party, he added. A leader from the neighbouring district has been asked to contest from Visakhapatnam while Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who is known for various things, is the candidate from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

Anil Kumar Yadav, who is rejected by the Nellore voters, is being fielded from Narasaraopet while Ambati Rayudu, who has been asked to contest from Guntur has run away from the YSRCP and this party is not getting candidates for 75 of the 175 Assembly segments, he stated. Before the last Assembly elections, Jagan has said that BCs are his backbone but now several innocent persons from the BC community are mercilessly being murdered and the bodies being door-delivered, he said.

Narrating several such incidents, Lokesh felt that Jagan is scared of him. “When I was on my Yuva Galam pada yatra, GO Number One was brought in and mike was snatched from me. But I made it amply clear that there is no question of giving in,” he said. Maintaining that attempts are being made to arrest him as he is exhibiting the red book at every meeting, Lokesh said that he never moves behind curtains.

Flatly denying the statements that if the TDP is back in power the volunteer system will be wound up, Lokesh clarified that in fact, the party is planning to strengthen the system. It is the TDP that introduced various welfare schemes like Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme by the Late NT Rama Rao and Deepam, Pasupu Kunkuma and Chandranna Bheema by Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

YSRCP MP, Vijaysai Reddy, has completely looted Visakhapatnam city and this Government is taking away every rupee generated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), he said. This Government has stooped so low that even the 1500 PhD posts in Andhra University too are sold for a premium and the Rs 200 cr University Grants Commission (UGC) grant too is looted, he said.

When the Hud Hud cyclone hit this area, Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister, rushed here even neglecting his own family members, he said that Chandrababu did not spend even 10 minutes at a function celebrated at home during that time, he recalled. Making it clear that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will implement all the promises made to them till now, Lokesh called upon the people to elect the alliance candidate to enable the upcoming TDP-Jana Sena regime to implement them.