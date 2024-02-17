No rule of law in State: Atchen Naidu

TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Saturday felt that there is no rule of law in the State.

When the Opposition parties, employees’ unions and people’s associations want to organise public meetings in a peaceful manner, they are denied permissions while the meetings being addressed by the ruling YSRCP are accorded permissions on high-priority basis overnight which is highly undemocratic, Atchen Naidu said in a press note released here. Besides denying permission for the meetings being organised by the Opposition parties the leaders of these parties are being illegally arrested, detained and are being confined to house-arrests while the YSRCP leaders are being granted permissions within minutes, he said.

How permissions can be granted in the name of ‘Aasara’ and Siddham’ which are causing great inconvenience to the public and huge traffic jams, Atchen Naidu said in the press note and felt that there is now rule of law in the State. How permission can be granted for the YSRCP public meeting being organised along the national highway in Raptadu, the TDP State unit president asked.

A week before this meeting curbs have been imposed in the area, he said and pointed out that the meeting is being organised on February 18 while restrictions have been imposed in the area since February 11.

When the TDP wanted to hold public meetings, permission was denied by the officials concerned but the YSRCP meetings are being granted permission on a war footing basis, Atchen Naidu stated. The TDP State president is of the opinion that the countdown has already begun for the YSRCP.