P-4 will totally transform lives of poor, says Naidu

“The P-3 policy has brought in several changes in the lives of the people of State and with the same inspiration I have now announced P-4 (Public, Private and People’s Partnership) which is expected to completely transform the lives of the poor,” said former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Unveiling the Maha Sakthi Kavacha (shield) as part of the ‘Babu Surety-Future Guarantee’ programme after the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the TDP headquarters here, Naidu expressed confidence that he can certainly uplift the poor and bring them out of poverty. Pointing out that he has already announced that three gas cylinder refills will be supplied for each family per year to reduce the financial burden on women, the TDP supremo said that if necessary one more refill will be supplied.

Maintaining that parents always worry about the future and education of their kids, Naidu said that even American citizens are now praising Indian culture. The TDP is the only party that thinks about the future needs of women, he recalled that in 1986 itself the late NT Rama Rao had brought in a legislation providing rights to women on property.

Padmavathi University was established by the TDP exclusively for women and Rs 5,000 was deposited with the accounts of mothers if they gave birth to a girl child, the TDP supremo said. Stressing the need for a better share for women in politics, Naidu promised that the TDP will continue its fight for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Recalling several other schemes introduced by the TDP while in power, Naidu said that all these welfare programmes were implemented not under someone’s recommendation but with the sole aim that women should live on a par with their male counterparts. “Now again I have announced the Maha Sakthi scheme under which Rs 15,000 will be paid for each mother and the P-4 will certainly change the lifestyle of the poor,” he added.

Stating that free bus travel for women has already been promised, Naidu noted that when NTR has given self-respect for women he has created self-confidence among them. Calling upon those who gathered at the party office for the Rakhi festival to work with dedication for the success of the TDP, Naidu said that he will take the responsibility to change the lifestyle of women for the better.