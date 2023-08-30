AP to give ID cards to film artists, technicians

The Andhra Pradesh state government would be issuing identification cards to the film artists and technicians shortly. AP film development corporation chairman, Posani Krishna Murali, told media persons on Wednesday that the government had decided to issue the identification cards shortly.

Krishna Murali said that the artists have identification cards issued by Movie Artists Association (MAA) for which they have to pay the membership fee. However, the state government would issue the cards without any fee.

The government would provide a detailed profile of every artist and every technician in the online portal. Any producer or director can login into the portal and choose the artists and technicians that suit their requirement.

The film development corporation chairman further said that the online portal would have the details of musicians, fighters, artists, singers, writers, and all those who belong to the 24 crafts of the industry.

He said that the artists were now picked up by agents in the film industry. The agents would take some money from the remuneration of the artists and technicians, Krishna Murali said. The artists were facing these problems for several years, including when the film industry was in Chennai.

Krishna Murali further said that the government was also planning to give bus passes for the artists and technicians to travel to the shooting locations in the state. The passed proposal is under consideration of the government, Krishna Murali said.