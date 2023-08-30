Safety, security of women is my responsibility, says Lokesh

“Thousands of grandmothers and sisters blessed me with healthy and long life on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and it is my responsibility to strictly follow the guidelines of the TDP to work for the safety and security of all, particularly women,” said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Wednesday on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima.

While the TDP founder, late N T Rama Rao, has provided rights for women in property, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has transformed the lives of women with various welfare schemes. “I will also follow these norms for your safety and security,” Lokesh said when some women tied rakhis to him during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday.

Paying rich tributes to former minister, Paritala Ravi, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Lokesh said that Ravi got a permanent place in the hearts of the people by waging a war against injustice and inequity. He was the virtual god for the poor, Lokesh said.

When the representatives of the fishermen community of Devalapalli of Chintalapudi Assembly segment of the combined West Godavari district complained to Lokesh that the local MLA is complaining to the district collector that they do not belong to the fishermen community, the TDP national general secretary said that soon after the TDP forms the coming government the GO 217 which has become an impediment to their livelihood. The fishponds will be allocated to them as earlier, he said.

The displaced of Greenfield Highway, in a memorandum complained to Lokesh that the compensation paid to them is very less compared to the market value. Though they have made several complaints on the land acquisition, they were not taken into consideration but the Government forcibly acquired their lands using police and revenue officials, they told Lokesh and made an appeal to him to pay proper compensation after the TDP is back in power.

It is the responsibility of the Government to do justice to those farmers who sacrificed their lands for public purposes. Lokesh felt and regretted that the provisions of Land Acquisition Act-2013 are not applied to these farmers. “As soon as we come back to power, justice will be done to the Greenfield Highway displaced farmers and alternate arrangements will be made to supply irrigation water to your lands,” Lokesh told the farmers.