RAPO’s Skanda Enters Safe Zone Already

Skanda marks the coming together of Ram Pothineni and Mass director Boyapati Sreenu. The film is getting a mass release on the 15th of September.

Coming to the topic, Skanda has done excellent theatrical business. It has done in the range of Rs 98 crores through the non theatricals.

The South Indian languages OTT and satellite rights of the film are with Star Network. Disney+ Hotstar is the OTT partner of the film. They have spent Rs 54 crores on the film’s OTT and satellite rights.

Zee Studios are with the Hindi satellite, OTT, and theatrical rights of the film. They hold all Hindi rights of the film and they’ve spent Rs 35 crores for the same. The audio rights have also gotten a good price. These rights fetched Rs 9 crores.

The overall non theatrical rights of the film have gone for Rs 98 crores. This is one of the career best non theatricals for Ram Pothineni. The makers are laughing their way to the bank as they’ve made table profits through this massive non theatrical business.