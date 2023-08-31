Chiranjeevi’s Mega Mistake from the Past

Veteran Producer Ashwani Dutt in his recent media interaction revealed that Chiranjeevi has rejected the script of The Family Man. He said Raj and DK first approached Chiranjeevi and wanted to make a film with the script of The Family Man with Megastar just after Khaidi No 150’s release. They even offered changes in the script like removing the children part.

Chiranjeevi, who was looking for a commercial slot, rejected The Family Man. It was a misfortune of Megastar to miss a film with Raj and DK. Later Raj and DK developed The Family Man into a web series and materialized it in association with Amazon Prime. Now Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have trembled the box office with spy movies. Missing The Family Man is a costly mistake of Megastar.