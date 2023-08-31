Salaar Team Strategy surprises Everyone

Salaar is the most awaited Indian film this year. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the lead actor while KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is the director. The film is heading for release on September 28th and it is hardly one month away for release. Except a short teaser, nothing from the film is out. The makers are yet to kick-start the promotions of the film and the entire nation is waiting for the release of the trailer. No song from the film has been out till date.

The makers are quoting record prices for the theatrical deals. In Telugu states, the asking prices are as high as the closing numbers of RRR. The deals are getting closed slowly. The makers are also in plans to release the film on their own if the deals are not met as per their plan. The release strategy of Salaar is leaving everyone in surprise. There are reports that there would be no pre-release event except a trailer release event. Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Pruthviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in Salaar and the film will release in two parts. Hombale Films are the producers.