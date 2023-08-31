Buzz: Arjun Reddy Combo on Cards?

Arjun Reddy is a sensation in Indian cinema and the film changed the fate and future of Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Vanga. Vijay Deverakonda is now lined up with several projects and Sandeep Vanga will soon direct Prabhas, Allu Arjun in his upcoming films. As per the ongoing buzz, top production house Mythri Movie Makers are in plans to reunite Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Vanga very soon. Ravi Yalamanchili, one of the producers of Mythri himself revealed the same in a recent interview.

It would take more two years to complete the current projects of Sandeep Vanga. Vijay Deverakonda is working with Parasuram, Gowtam Tinnanuri and he has a film with Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sandeep should pitch a solid script to Vijay to make the collaboration of Arjun Reddy possible. More clarity would be expected in the future.