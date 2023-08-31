September 2023 heading for a Big Bet

August 2023 was a disappointing month for Telugu cinema. None of the straight Telugu films made decent money except Karthikeya’s Bedurulanka 2012. Rajinikanth’s Jailer was a smashing hit and the film made huge money in Telugu states. September is packed with a bunch of biggies. Several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films are heading for release in September. The month opens with Kushi featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The duo needs a smashing hit to bounce back and the film is carrying good expectations.

After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with Jawan, an action thriller directed by Atlee. The film releases on September 7th. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Anushka and Naveen Polishetty will release on September 8th and the trailer looks breezy. For the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend, Ram’s Skanda, Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 and Vishal’s Mark Antony are hitting the screens. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is heading for release on September 28th. This is the biggest ever pan-Indian release of the year and the theatricals are valued high.

Apart from these, The Equalizer 3 (September 1st), The Nun 2 (September 7th), The Expendables 4 (September 22nd) and The Great Indian Family (September 22nd) are the other releases.