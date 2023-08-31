Dulquer Salman getting his Highest paycheque

Dulquer Salman scored two super hits in Telugu with Mahanati and Sita Ramam. The talented actor has been busy with films in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Several Tollywood producers are in plans to rope the actor for their future films. Tollywood producer Sudhakar Cherukuri signed Dulquer Salman for a film and it is said to be a pan-Indian attempt. Sudhakar Cherukuri reportedly offered Rs 16 crores for Dulquer Salman and this is the highest-ever paycheque for the actor.

Dulquer Salman signed the project and it would be announced later this year. Dulquer Salman’s recent offering Kings of Kotha has been declared as a disaster in all the languages. Dulquer Salman is said to be playing a cameo in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD that is directed by Nag Ashwin. Dulquer Salman also has two Hindi films lined up.